Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 71,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,464,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

