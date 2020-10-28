Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

