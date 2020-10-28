Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 594,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 103,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

