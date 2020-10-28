Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.