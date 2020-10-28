Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

