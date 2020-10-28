Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 76,347 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,347 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

