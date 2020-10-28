Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

