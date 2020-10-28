Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,105 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

