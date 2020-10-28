Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 731,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

NYSE TEF opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Telefonica S.A. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.