Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

