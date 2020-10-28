Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $3,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

AMZN stock opened at $3,286.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,872.46. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

