AMERCO (UHAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect AMERCO to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $357.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.00. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHAL. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.