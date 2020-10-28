American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 6.3%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.80. 85,067,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 65,107,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 66.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 456.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.