American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) & Forward Industries (OTCMKTS:FORD) Head to Head Survey

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Biltrite and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries -10.02% -40.66% -16.28%

This table compares American Biltrite and Forward Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $202.59 million 0.03 $8.30 million N/A N/A Forward Industries $37.41 million 0.39 -$3.61 million N/A N/A

American Biltrite has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Volatility & Risk

American Biltrite has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Biltrite and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Biltrite beats Forward Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

