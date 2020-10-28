American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AEL stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.
In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
