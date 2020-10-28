American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

