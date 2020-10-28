American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Down 5.3%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 1,535,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 800,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

