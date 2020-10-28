Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $223.46 on Monday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 384,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.