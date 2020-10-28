Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 7.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 1,859,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,576,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,072,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 229,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

