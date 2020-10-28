Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.35. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,618 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

