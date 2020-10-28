Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Coherent posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $126.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.72. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

