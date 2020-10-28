Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of ALKS opened at $15.91 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alkermes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

