Analysts Expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Profound Medicl reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medicl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 406.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the first quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

