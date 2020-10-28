Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstGroup plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FGROY. HSBC downgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

