Analysts Issue Forecasts for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.65.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

