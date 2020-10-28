Analysts Offer Predictions for Pfizer Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

