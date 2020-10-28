Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

