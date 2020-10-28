Analysts Set Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $43.06

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $35,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

