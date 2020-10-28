Analysts Set Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $153.38

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,946,000 after acquiring an additional 170,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

