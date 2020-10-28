Analysts Set Expectations for AutoNation, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 66.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,213 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.