Analysts Set Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of PLAY opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $870.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

