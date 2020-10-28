Analysts Set Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Target Price at GBX 153.33

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.00).

BBOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

LON BBOX opened at GBX 155.30 ($2.03) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.40 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.09.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) by GBX (0.04) ($0.00). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 735.1267432 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

