Analyzing Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denison Mines and Cameco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $11.72 million 18.87 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -16.32 Cameco $1.40 billion 2.70 $55.77 million $0.08 119.88

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Denison Mines. Denison Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Denison Mines and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31% Cameco 2.26% 1.21% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Denison Mines and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cameco has a consensus target price of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 47.03%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Summary

Cameco beats Denison Mines on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

