Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANDA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.05. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.60.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Andina Acquisition Corp. III
Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.
