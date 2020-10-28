Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANDA opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.05. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 801,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 580,917 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

