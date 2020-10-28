Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 8,765,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 12,601,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $982.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 11,102,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $7,595,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 141.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.