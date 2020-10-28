Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.79.

ANTM stock opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

