Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.47.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.79.
ANTM stock opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.10.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
