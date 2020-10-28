Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.66. 1,548,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,787,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.69%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 237.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

