AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.88. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

ATR opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.