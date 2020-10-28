Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APTV opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

