Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $20.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE:ARD opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

