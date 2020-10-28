Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.71 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $50.71 million and $5.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003599 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

