Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $305.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

