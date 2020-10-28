Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

