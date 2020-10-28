Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ASAN opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.
About Asana
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.