Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

