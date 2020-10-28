Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading Down 10.8%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,745,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,445,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.76.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,703.07% and a negative return on equity of 690.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

