ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (ATA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.95 million.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

TSE ATA opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.50. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.