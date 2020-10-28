Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) versus ChannelAdvisor (NASDAQ:ECOM) Financial Survey

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Audioeye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Audioeye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Audioeye and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00 ChannelAdvisor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Audioeye presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $18.84, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Audioeye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Audioeye is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Audioeye and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audioeye -41.87% -639.89% -72.46% ChannelAdvisor 11.88% 17.00% 11.68%

Volatility and Risk

Audioeye has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Audioeye and ChannelAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audioeye $10.77 million 14.51 -$7.78 million ($0.97) -17.32 ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 4.08 $3.48 million $0.15 124.53

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Audioeye on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

