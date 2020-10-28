Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Down 6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s share price was down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 6,335,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,535,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.