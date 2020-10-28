Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,413,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 636.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,578,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.