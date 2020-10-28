Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 9%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price traded down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.75. 2,797,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,157,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

